L’Anglais Matt Fitzpatrick a remporté ce dimanche le Masters d’Andalousie sur le parcours de Valderrama. Il signe ainsi son 7e tournoi sur le circuit européen.

Le 28e joueur mondial a enchaîné 15 trous dans le par, puis il a rentré deux birdies au 16 et 17, et assuré encore un par au 18 pour finir à six coups sous le par. Il devance ainsi Sebastien Soederberg, Min-woo Lee et Laurie Canter.

Classement final du Masters d’Andalousie après le 4e et dernier tour disputé dimanche sur le parcours de Valderrama (Par 71):

1. Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) -6 (71-68-70-69)

2. Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) -3 (70-69-72-70)

. Min-Woo Lee (AUS) -3 (73-71-67-70)

4. Laurie Canter (ENG) -2 (74-65-67-76)

. James Morrison (ENG) -2 (72-73-69-68)

. Ryan Fox (AUS) -2 (70-69-74-69)

. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) -2 (73-70-70-69)

. Robert Rock (ENG) -2 (72-68-73-69)

. Alexander Björk (SWE) -2 (72-71-70-69)

. David Lipsky (USA) -2 (71-75-64-72)

11. Romain Langasque (FRA) -1 (69-69-73-72)

