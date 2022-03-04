<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Alors que Kylian Mbapp\u00e9 devrait rejoindre le Real Madrid, le FC Barcelone ne veut pas perdre la face et tente le tout pour le tout. Les dirigeants catalans pr\u00e9parent un plan de 300M\u20ac pour conclure l'arriv\u00e9e de Erling Haaland l'\u00e9t\u00e9 prochain.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4829864177080278&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="487" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->