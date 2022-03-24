<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Loin d\u2019\u00eatre au mieux sur le plan financier, le LOSC peut compter sur un nouvel accord d\u00e9nich\u00e9 par la LFP. L\u2019entr\u00e9e de CVC dans le capital de sa fili\u00e8re commerciale rapportera 80M\u20ac au club, une bouff\u00e9e d'air frais pour Olivier L\u00e9tang.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4900161383383890&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->