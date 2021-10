🇫🇷 Lucas Gourna-Douath (17) signs a new 4 year deal with Saint-Etienne amidst interest from Chelsea, Atalanta, and Borussia Dortmund. ✍️



30 games in Ligue 1 last season and has a little bit of Pogba AND Kanté in him. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UN3teo1jWK