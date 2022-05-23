Voici le programme de la 3e journée de Roland-Garros avec peut-être les dernières de Tsonga et Simon.

Le Grec Stefanos Tsitsipas, N.4 mondial et finaliste sortant de Roland-Garros, lance sa quinzaine parisienne mardi en soirée, tandis que le N.2 mondial Daniil Medvedev fera ses premiers pas dès 11 heures sur le court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga et Gilles Simon, 37 ans tous les deux, sur le point de mettre un terme à leur carrière, le premier à l’issue de cette édition 2022, le second à la fin de la saison, défient respectivement le Norvégien Casper Ruud (8e) sur le court Philippe-Chatrier dans l’après-midi, et l’Espagnol Pablo Carreño (18e) sur le court Simonne-Mathieu en fin de journée.

Principaux matchs de la 3e journée (à partir de 11h00, GMT+2) :

Court Philippe-Chatrier (à partir de 12h00)

Alizé Cornet (FRA) – Misaki Doi (JPN)

Casper Ruud (NOR/N.8) – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

Paula Badosa (ESP/N.3) – Fiona Ferro (FRA)

(pas avant 20h45)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/N.4)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Facundo Bagnis (ARG) – Daniil Medvedev (RUS/N.2)

Taylor Townsend (USA) – Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) – Alex De Minaur (AUS/N.19)

Chloé Paquet (FRA) – Aryna Sabalenka (BLR/N.7)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA) – Karolina Pliskova (CZE/N.8)

Frances Tiafoe (USA/N.24) – Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Simona Halep (ROM/N.19) – Nastasja Schunk (GER)

Pablo Carreño (ESP/N.16) – Gilles Simon (FRA)

Court N.6

Danielle Collins (USA/N.9) – Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) – Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Claire Liu (USA) – Tamara Zidansek (SLO/N.24)

Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) – Hubert Hurkacz (POL/N.12)

Court N.7

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) – Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jessica Pegula (USA/N.11) – Qiang Wang (CHN)

Bjorn Fratangelo (USA) – Jannik Sinner (ITA/N.11)

Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) – Daria Kasatkina (RUS/N.20)

Court N.11

(2e rotation) Jiri Lehecka (CZE) – David Goffin (BEL)

Court N.12

Denis Shapovalov (CAN/N.14) – Hogler Rune (DEN)

Court N.13

(2e rotation) Peter Gojowczyk (GER) – Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/N.32)

(4e rotation) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) – Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Court N.14

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) – Jelena Ostapenko (LAT/N.13)

Andrey Rublev (RUS/N.7) – Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

Camila Giorgi (ITA/N.28) – Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Lucas Pouille – Zdenek Kolar (CZE)