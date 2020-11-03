<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>20e joueur mondial<\/strong>, l<strong>e Suisse Stan Wawrinka a battu (6-3, 7-6) le Britannique Dan Evans au premier tour du Rolex Paris Masters. Au deuxi\u00e8me tour, l'ancien num\u00e9ro 3 mondial affrontera le vainqueur du match entre Gilles Simon et Tommy Paul.<\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:core-embed\/twitter {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/RolexPMasters\/status\/1323592076378910723?s=20","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","className":""} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/RolexPMasters\/status\/1323592076378910723?s=20\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/twitter -->