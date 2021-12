ATP Cup entry deadline: 2 Dec.

Draw: 4 Dec at 11am local time.

Group matches: 1-6 Jan. Semifinals: 7-8 Jan. Final: 9 Jan. Hawkeye Live to be used.

TA planning charter flights from Dubai, LA and Santiago landing in Sydney 28 Dec and Melbourne 28-30 Dec.



Pts and $ breakdown: pic.twitter.com/oxhZaxpe4b