❌ Manu Tuilagi, Luke Cowan-Dickie, George Ford, Elliot Daly

✅ Jamie Blamire, Lewis Ludlow, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Hassell-Collins



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England have named their training squad ahead of Ireland clash. https://t.co/dkHFF3fGFo