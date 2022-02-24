<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Champion de France en titre, le LOSC vit une terrible fin de cycle. De nombreux joueurs devraient quitter le navire l'\u00e9t\u00e9 prochain et rapporter gros. Un v\u00e9ritable pont d'or pour Olivier L\u00e9tang et des finances lilloises en souffrance.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4829863477080348&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->