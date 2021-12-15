<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2><a href="https:\/\/www.realmadrid.com\/noticias\/2021\/12\/15\/comunicado-oficial" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.realmadrid.com\/noticias\/2021\/12\/15\/comunicado-oficial" rel="noreferrer noopener">Dans un court communiqu\u00e9,<\/a> le Real Madrid a annonc\u00e9 que son lat\u00e9ral gauche, Marcelo et son milieu de terrain, Luka Modric sont positifs au Covid-19. <\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/realmadrid\/status\/1471072304197156864?s=20","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/realmadrid\/status\/1471072304197156864?s=20\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->