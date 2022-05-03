Incertain et annoncé forfait pour la rencontre entre le Real Madrid et Manchester City ce mercredi en demi-finale retour (3-4) de Ligue des Champions, David Alaba fait bien partie du groupe convoqué par Carlo Ancelotti. Cependant l’Italien a expliqué que l’Autrichien ne devrait pas débuter la rencontre.
Le groupe madrilène : Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy – Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Camavinga – Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mariano.
Abonnez-vous à la chaîne YouTube de sport.fr en cliquant ici !