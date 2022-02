Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Koundé will leave the club in June – including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it. ⚪️🔴 #Sevilla



Chelsea will insist for Koundé – Marquinhos was #CFC dream but PSG won’t sell him. pic.twitter.com/qPWIZRJEEH