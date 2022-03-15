<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Dubitatif concernant son avenir, Robert Lewandowski ne sera pas retenu par le Bayern Munich. L'\u00e9curie bavaroise ne souhaite faire aucun effort pour le conserver et le pousse gentiment vers la sortie. Le Polonais peut prendre la porte.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4885253758207986&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->