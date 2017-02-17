Hirscher est un Géant
1 Marcel HIRSCHER (AUT) 2'13''31
2 Roland LEITINGER (AUT) 2'13''56 (+0''25)
3 Leif Kristian HAUGEN (NOR) 2'14''02 (+0''71)
4 Henrik KRISTOFFERSEN (NOR) 2'14''07 (+0''76)
5 Philipp SCHOERGHOFER (AUT) 2'14''16 (+0''85)
6 Matts OLSSON (SUE) 2'14''24 (+0''93)
7 Alexis PINTURAULT (FRA) 2'14''29 (+0''98)
8 Justin MURISIER (SUI) 2'14''30 (+0''99)
9 Mathieu FAIVRE (FRA) 2'14''36 (+1''05)
10 Riccardo TONETTI (ITA) 2'14''47 (+1''16)
