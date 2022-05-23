La pluie s’est remise à tomber à 21h30 sur Roland-Garros, obligeant les organisateurs à interrompre les matchs, sauf sur le Central où le toit a été refermé, et à les reporter à mardi.
Sur le Court Suzanne-Lengle, Richard Gasquet menait face à Lloyd Harris 6-1, 5-2.
Sur le court Simonne-Mathieu, Ilya Ivashka menait face à Benoît Paire 6-3, 1-2.
Sur le court 5, Irina Begu menait contre Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 6-1, 1-0.
Sur le court 6, Sebastian Korda menait face à John Millman 1-0.
Sur le court 7, Madison Keys menait devant Anna Kalinskaya 2-1.
Sur le court 8, Cristian Garin menait face à Tommy Paul 3-2.
Sur le court 9, Katie Volnyets menait devant Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 2-1.
Sur le court 12, Henri Laaksonen menait face à Pedro Martinez 2-6, 6-4, 2-0.
Sur le court 13, Elena Rybakina menait contre Arantxa Rus 6-1, 2-4.
Sur le court 14, Alexander Bublik dominait Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 4-2.