<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>La France se maintient dans le Top 10 du tableau des m\u00e9dailles des Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo avec ce samedi l'or en <a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/judo\/jo-2020-judo-la-france-medaillee-dor-en-equipe-mixte-811568.shtm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">judo mixte par \u00e9quipes<\/a>, l'argent en <a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/escrime\/jo-2020-escrime-les-sabreuses-francaise-decrochent-largent-la-19e-medaille-tricolore-811602.shtm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">sabre f\u00e9minin<\/a> par \u00e9quipes et en planche \u00e0 voile hommes avec <a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/voile\/jo-2020-voile-thomas-goyard-medaille-dargent-811587.shtm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Thomas Goyard<\/a> et dames avec <a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/planche-a-voile\/jo-2020-voile-charline-picon-medaillee-dargent-811489.shtm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Charline Picon<\/a>, sans oublier le bronze en <a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/triathlon\/jo-2020-triathlon-la-grande-bretagne-sacree-en-relais-mixte-811529.shtm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">triathlon mixte<\/a> par \u00e9quipes !<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":811675,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img src="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/tableau-medailles.png" alt="" class="wp-image-811675"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->