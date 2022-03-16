<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Lib\u00e9r\u00e9 par Krasnodar suite \u00e0 l'invasion russe en Ukraine, R\u00e9my Cabella est en partance pour l'AS Saint-Etienne. Les Verts devraient enregistrer un retour inattendue pour soutenir l'op\u00e9ration maintien men\u00e9e par Pascal Dupraz.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4888804021186293&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->