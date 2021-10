Paris Saint-Germain are ‘enthusiastic’ about Nuno Mendes impact. The plan is to sign him on permanent deal in 2022 for €40m buy option. 🔵🇵🇹 #PSG



PSG signed Nuno on loan [€7m] because of Financial Fair Play – but the idea was already clear: he’s “one for the future”. pic.twitter.com/ytokAs2ZSR