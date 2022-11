Nemanja Radonjic on his future: "Torino trusts me for present and future". He will leave OM as buy option clause is mandatory for June 2023, around €2m plus add-ons. 🇷🇸 #OM



Torino also hope to keep Nikola Vlašić from West Ham as he's key player for their project. pic.twitter.com/O1xrkluVXI