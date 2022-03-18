Liverpool, le Bayern Munich, le Real Madrid et Manchester City ont validé leur ticket pour les quarts de finale de la Ligue des Champions. Ils ont été rejoints par l’Atletico Madrid, Chelsea ou encore Villarreal.
À l’issue des huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des Champions, Liverpool, le Bayern Munich, Manchester City, le Real Madrid, l’Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Villarreal et Benfica Lisbonne se sont qualifiés pour les quarts de finale de la plus belle des compétitions. Le tirage au sort des quarts aura lieu ce vendredi à 12h.
Le programme complets des huitièmes de finale retour:
08/03 – 21h: Liverpool 0 (2)-(1) 1 Inter Milan https://www.sport.fr/football/liverpool-rallie-les-quarts-de-la-ligue-des-champions-par-la-petite-porte-873519.shtm
08/03 – 21h: Bayern Munich 7 (8)-(2) 1 RB Salzburg https://www.sport.fr/football/lewandowski-et-le-bayern-atomisent-salzburg-7-a-1-873516.shtm
09/03 – 21h: Real Madrid 3 (3)-1 (2) Paris Saint-Germain https://www.sport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions-grace-a-un-benzema-historique-le-real-renverse-le-paris-saint-germain-et-file-en-quarts-873536.shtm
09/03 – 21h: Manchester City 0 (5) – 0 (0) Sporting Portugal https://www.sport.fr/football/manchester-city-elimine-le-sporting-sans-marquer-873527.shtm
15/03 – 21h: Manchester United 0 (1) –1 (2) Atlético Madrid https://www.sport.fr/football/manchester-united-a-la-porte-latletico-etait-le-patron-ce-soir-876215.shtm
15/03 – 21h: Ajax 0 (2) – 1 (3) Benfica Lisbonne https://www.sport.fr/football/le-prodige-darwin-nunez-porte-benfica-et-elimine-lajax-amsterdam-876205.shtm
16/03 – 21h: Lille 1 (1) – 2 (4) Chelsea https://www.sport.fr/football/chelsea-donne-le-blues-a-lille-876907.shtm
16/03 – 21h: Juventus 0 (1) -3 (4) Villarreal https://www.sport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions-villarreal-ridiculise-la-juventus-turin-et-file-en-quarts-876916.shtm
Les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale aller:
15/02 – 21h: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid https://www.sport.fr/football/paris-real-madrid-mbappe-libere-le-parc-des-princes-1-0-866953.shtm
15/02 – 21h: Sporting Portugal 0-5 Manchester City https://www.sport.fr/football/manchester-city-etrille-le-sporting-866954.shtm
16/02 – 21h: RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich https://www.sport.fr/football/coman-sauve-le-bayern-du-piege-autrichien-867270.shtm
16/02 – 21h: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool https://www.sport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions-liverpool-prend-lavantage-sur-linter-2-0-867263.shtm
22/02 – 21h: Chelsea 2-0 Lille https://www.sport.fr/football/1-8e-de-finale-ligue-des-champions-chelsea-se-lance-parfaitement-face-au-losc-2-0-869034.shtm
22/02 – 21h: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus https://www.sport.fr/football/la-juventus-mene-a-villarreal-suivez-la-suite-du-match-en-direct-869056.shtm
23/02 – 21h: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United https://www.sport.fr/football/balle-au-centre-entre-latletico-madrid-et-manchester-united-869660.shtm
23/02 – 21h: Benfica Lisbonne 2-2 Ajax https://www.sport.fr/football/haller-marque-encore-lajax-tient-tete-a-benfica-869655.shtm
Abonnez-vous à la chaîne YouTube de sport.fr en cliquant ici !