<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Propos\u00e9 au FC Barcelone par son agent, Gabriel a \u00e9t\u00e9 recal\u00e9 par la direction catalane. Des raisons sportives et \u00e9conomiques ont \u00e9t\u00e9 \u00e9voqu\u00e9es.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4991004857632875&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->