<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Humili\u00e9e par Villarreal en 8\u00e8mes de finale de Ligue des Champions, la Juventus Turin est dans une p\u00e9riode d\u00e9licate malgr\u00e9 un retour en forme en championnat. Des r\u00e9sultats qui agiteraient le vestiaire, remont\u00e9 contre Massimiliano Allegri.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4891895474210481&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->