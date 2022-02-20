Ce dimanche à partir de 15h, nous retrouveront à l’affiche de la 25e journée de Ligue 1, Saint-Étienne (18e) qui reçoit Strasbourg (4) tandis que le Stade Rennais (5e) accueillera Troyes (16e). Montpellier (11e) ira à Lorient (17e) alors que Reims (14e) recevra Brest (12e). Retrouvez ci-dessous les compos officielles.
ASSE : Bernardoni – Thioub, Sacko, Mangala, Nadé, Kolodziejczak – Youssouf, Camara – Boudebouz – Khazri, Bouanga.
RC Strasbourg : Sels – Guilbert, Perrin, Nyamsi, Djiku, Caci – Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde – Diallo, Gameiro.
Stade Rennais : Gomis – Traoré, Omari, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer, Terrier – Laborde, Guirassy.
Troyes : Gallon – Kaboré, Salmier, Palmer-Brown, Rami, Conté – Tardieu – Kouamé, Chavalerin, Baldé – Ugbo.
Reims : Rajkovic – Flips, Busi, Faes, Munetsi, Locko – Mbuku, Lopy, Matusiwa, Kebbal – Ekitike.
Brest : Bizot – Pierre-Gabriel, Herelle, Brassier, Duverne – Agoumé, Magnetti – Honorat, Belaïli, Del Castillo – Satriano.
Lorient : Dreyer – Mendes, Laporte, Petrot, Le Goff – Innocent – Laurienté, Monconduit, Abergel, Boisgard – Soumano.
Montpellier : Omlin – Souquet, Cozza, Sakho, Oyongo – Ferri, Chotard – Molllet, Savanier, Sambia – Wahi.