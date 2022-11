Slow starts are nothing new to Klay Thompson.



Through the first 6 games:

2015-16 — 14.5 PTS, 44 FG%, 36 3P%

2016-17 — 15.8 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 19.6 3P%

2018-19 — 14.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 12.9 3P%

2022-23 — 12.3 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 28.6 3P%



I know he'll find his rhythm soon.