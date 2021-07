The first stage is in the bag at @RallyEstonia 🇪🇪 and it is @KalleRovanpera at the front.



8⃣ more stages to come on Friday on https://t.co/twccZ0hRvh#VisitEstonia | #RallyEstonia | #WRC | @TGR_WRC | #ToyotaGAZOORacing