﻿
Omnisports - Médias Samedi 22 avril 2017 - 11:15

Programme TV sportif de ce samedi 22 avril 2017

Programme TV sportif de ce samedi 22 avril 2017

Retrouvez le programme tv complet des compétitions diffusées aujourd'hui en direct, avec notre partenaire matchs.tv !

BeIn 2 à 13h00, Malaga - Valence (Liga) sur BeIn 2
BeIn 3 à 13h30, France - Espagne (Fed Cup - Play-offs) sur BeIn 3
SFR Sport 2 à 13h35, Guizhou - Shanghai Shenhua (Chine) sur SFR Sport 2
France O à 13h55, Demi-finale (Tennis, Fed Cup) sur France O
Motors TV à 14h00, Championnat d'Italie (Moto3) sur Motors TV
Motors TV à 14h50, Championnat d'Italie (Moto superbike) sur Motors TV
Foot + à 15h00, Chateauroux - Concarneau (National) sur Foot +
C8 à 15h00, Manchester City - Lyon (Ligue des Champions féminine) sur C8
BeIn 1 à 15h00, Brest - Amiens (Ligue 2) sur BeIn 1
BeIn Max4 à 15h30, Bayern Munich - Mayence (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max4
BeIn Max5 à 15h30, Hertha Berlin - Wolfsbourg (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max5
BeIn Max6 à 15h30, Francfort - Augsbourg (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max6
Eurosport2 à 15h30, 5e étape (Tour de Croatie) sur Eurosport2
Motors TV à 15h50, Catégorie 600 Supersport (Moto supersport, Championnat d'Italie) sur Motors TV
BeIn 2 à 16h00, Munster - Saracens (Coupe d'Europe - Demi-finale) sur BeIn 2
L'Equipe 21 à 16h00, 3e jour (Judo, Championnats d'Europe) sur L'Equipe 21
Canal + à 17h00, PSG - Montpellier (Ligue 1) sur Canal +
BeIn 3 à 18h00, FC Barcelone - PSG (Ligue des Champions féminine) sur BeIn 3
Foot + à 18h00, Charleroi - Zulte Waregem (Belgique) sur Foot +
BeIn 2 à 18h15, Chelsea - Tottenham (FA Cup) sur BeIn 2
BeIn Max9 à 18h30, M'Gladbach - Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max9
Canal + Sport à 18h45, Montpellier - Racing 92 (Top 14 - 21e journée) sur Canal + Sport
Eurosport à 19h30, Qualifications Moto3 (Moto, Grand Prix d'Austin) sur Eurosport
BeIn Max4 à 20h00, Bordeaux - Bastia (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max4
BeIn Max5 à 20h00, Caen - Nantes (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max5
BeIn Max6 à 20h00, Dijon - Angers (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max6
BeIn Max7 à 20h00, Lille - Guingamp (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max7
BeIn Max8 à 20h00, Lorient - Metz (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max8
Eurosport à 20h30, Qualifications MotoGP (Moto, Grand Prix d'Austin) sur Eurosport
L'Equipe 21 à 20h30, Demi-finale, match aller (Volley-ball, Ligue A féminine) sur L'Equipe 21
BeIn Max9 à 20h45, Fiorentina - Inter Milan (Serie A) sur BeIn Max9
BeIn 2 à 20h45, Espanyol Barcelone - Atletico Madrid (Liga) sur BeIn 2
France 4 à 20h50, La Rochelle - Gloucester (Challenge européen - Demi-finale) sur France 4
BeIn 3 à 20h55, La Rochelle - Gloucester (Challenge européen - Demi-finale) sur BeIn 3
Canal + Sport à 20h55, Michel Soro - Javier Maciel (Gala de boxe à l'Astroballe - Championnat WBA International des poids super-welters) sur Canal + Sport
SFR Sport à 21h30, Sporting CP - Benfica (Portugal) sur SFR Sport
Eurosport à 22h30, Qualifications Moto2 (Moto, Grand Prix d'Austin) sur Eurosport
L'Equipe 21 à 23h00, Tommy Langford - Avtandil Khurtsidze (Soirée boxe à Leicester - Championnat du monde WBO des poids moyens) sur L'Equipe 21
BeIn 2 à 23h00, Atlanta Hawks - Washington Wizards (NBA - Play-offs) sur BeIn 2





à lire aussi

Buzz sport

Présentielle 2017 : Où est le sport dans le programme des candidats ? Omnisports

Présentielle 2017 : Où est le sport dans le programme des candidats ?

Le sport est le grand absent de la campagne. Certes, en ces temps de menaces terroristes, de grands enjeux climatiques et de bataille économique, la politique sportive peut paraître subalterne. Mais tout de même : plusieurs candidats n’ont pas le moindre chapitre "sport" dans leur programme officiel ! Pour dénicher les (rares) mesures proposées, il faut prospecter la littérature annexe de chaque camp. Ce que nous avons fait pour les principaux candidats, la fleur au fusil…

Clasico - Real/Barca: Zidane président ! Espagne

Clasico - Real/Barca: Zidane président !

Entre le premier tour de la présidentielle et un match décisif pour Monaco face à Lyon, l’avenir de la Liga se joue aussi dimanche. C’est le tournant d’une saison passionnante avec un dénouement proche. Dimanche soir (20h45) l’Espagne connaîtra donc peut-être son futur Roi. Une victoire du Real Madrid face au Barca dans ce clasico, donnerait obligatoirement le trophée au club de la capitale. Alors que si le Barca venait à s’imposer face au Real, La Liga serait totalement relancé et un sprint final passionnant s’amorcerait.