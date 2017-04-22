Programme TV sportif de ce samedi 22 avril 2017
Retrouvez le programme tv complet des compétitions diffusées aujourd'hui en direct, avec notre partenaire matchs.tv !
à 13h00, Malaga - Valence (Liga) sur BeIn 2
à 13h30, France - Espagne (Fed Cup - Play-offs) sur BeIn 3
à 13h35, Guizhou - Shanghai Shenhua (Chine) sur SFR Sport 2
à 13h55, Demi-finale (Tennis, Fed Cup) sur France O
à 14h00, Championnat d'Italie (Moto3) sur Motors TV
à 14h50, Championnat d'Italie (Moto superbike) sur Motors TV
à 15h00, Chateauroux - Concarneau (National) sur Foot +
à 15h00, Manchester City - Lyon (Ligue des Champions féminine) sur C8
à 15h00, Brest - Amiens (Ligue 2) sur BeIn 1
à 15h30, Bayern Munich - Mayence (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max4
à 15h30, Hertha Berlin - Wolfsbourg (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max5
à 15h30, Francfort - Augsbourg (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max6
à 15h30, 5e étape (Tour de Croatie) sur Eurosport2
à 15h50, Catégorie 600 Supersport (Moto supersport, Championnat d'Italie) sur Motors TV
à 16h00, Munster - Saracens (Coupe d'Europe - Demi-finale) sur BeIn 2
à 16h00, 3e jour (Judo, Championnats d'Europe) sur L'Equipe 21
à 17h00, PSG - Montpellier (Ligue 1) sur Canal +
à 18h00, FC Barcelone - PSG (Ligue des Champions féminine) sur BeIn 3
à 18h00, Charleroi - Zulte Waregem (Belgique) sur Foot +
à 18h15, Chelsea - Tottenham (FA Cup) sur BeIn 2
à 18h30, M'Gladbach - Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max9
à 18h45, Montpellier - Racing 92 (Top 14 - 21e journée) sur Canal + Sport
à 19h30, Qualifications Moto3 (Moto, Grand Prix d'Austin) sur Eurosport
à 20h00, Bordeaux - Bastia (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max4
à 20h00, Caen - Nantes (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max5
à 20h00, Dijon - Angers (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max6
à 20h00, Lille - Guingamp (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max7
à 20h00, Lorient - Metz (Ligue 1) sur BeIn Max8
à 20h30, Qualifications MotoGP (Moto, Grand Prix d'Austin) sur Eurosport
à 20h30, Demi-finale, match aller (Volley-ball, Ligue A féminine) sur L'Equipe 21
à 20h45, Fiorentina - Inter Milan (Serie A) sur BeIn Max9
à 20h45, Espanyol Barcelone - Atletico Madrid (Liga) sur BeIn 2
à 20h50, La Rochelle - Gloucester (Challenge européen - Demi-finale) sur France 4
à 20h55, La Rochelle - Gloucester (Challenge européen - Demi-finale) sur BeIn 3
à 20h55, Michel Soro - Javier Maciel (Gala de boxe à l'Astroballe - Championnat WBA International des poids super-welters) sur Canal + Sport
à 21h30, Sporting CP - Benfica (Portugal) sur SFR Sport
à 22h30, Qualifications Moto2 (Moto, Grand Prix d'Austin) sur Eurosport
à 23h00, Tommy Langford - Avtandil Khurtsidze (Soirée boxe à Leicester - Championnat du monde WBO des poids moyens) sur L'Equipe 21
à 23h00, Atlanta Hawks - Washington Wizards (NBA - Play-offs) sur BeIn 2