It may not have come the way she wanted, but @Ons_Jabeur recorded her 44th win of the year on Saturday to reach the final of the WTA 500 event in Chicago.



Jabeur has now won more matches than any other woman this year, passing Aryna Sabalenka's 43.



MORE: https://t.co/1RVeIxcn40 pic.twitter.com/VWuMTNPRPq