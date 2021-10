Kontaveit's 2021 Finish in Numbers:



– Won 26 of last 28 matches

– Won Cleveland, Ostrava, Moscow, Cluj

– 15-match indoor win streak (Ostrava, Moscow, Cluj), going 30-1 in sets.

– 5 Top 20 wins (Bencic, Kvitova, Sakkari, Muguruza, Halep)

– Ties Barty for most titles in 2021 (4) pic.twitter.com/M0NAbcYM9X