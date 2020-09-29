Roland Garros F : Kenin s’en sort en trois manches29 septembre 2020 18:41RésultatsTennis Tête de série numéro dans ce tableau féminin de Roland Garros, Sofia Kenin a bataillé pour sortir du premier tour face à la Russe, Samsonova. L’Américaine qui retrouvera la Roumaine Ana Bogdan au deuxième tour s’impose 6-4 / 3-6 / 6-3. Signature Sonya 👀@SofiaKenin comes through against Samsonova 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the second round.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QKE5vjz28o— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 29, 2020