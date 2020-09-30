Roland Garros F : Halep sort vainqueur de son duel 100% roumain30 septembre 2020 20:07RésultatsTennis Récente vainqueur à Rome, Simona Halep s’est qualifiée pour le troisième tour de Roland Garros ce mercredi après sa victoire contre Irina Camelia-Begu 6-3 / 6-4. Elle aura un choc contre Amanda Anisimova au tour suivant. The wins keep coming 👌@Simona_Halep extends her career best win streak to 16 with a solid 6-3 6-4 victory over compatriot Begu.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/51NjSlPLsi— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020