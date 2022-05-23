<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Suivez en direct \u00e0 partir de 21h, l'entr\u00e9e en lice de Novak Djokovic dans le tournoi de Roland-Garros. Au premier tour, le num\u00e9ro un mondial affronte le Japonais Yoshihito Nishioka (N.99).<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center","level":3} -->\n<h3 class="has-text-align-center"><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-tennis">Acc\u00e8s au direct<\/a><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/rolandgarros","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/rolandgarros\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->