Carlos Alcaraz follows in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal and wins his debut match in Davis Cup 💪



The 18-year-old Spaniard defeated Romania's Marius Copil 6-4, 6-3 🔥



Will he win Davis Cup final for Spain like Nadal? 🤔#CarlosAlcaraz #DavisCup #Spain #Tennis #RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/kKXZHUAdWz