<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Fabien Galthi\u00e9 et son staff ont d\u00e9voil\u00e9 ce vendredi matin un groupe de 31 joueurs pour affronter l\u2019Italie, le samedi 28 novembre (21h10) au Stade de France.<\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:core-embed\/twitter {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/FranceRugby\/status\/1327288296364503041?s=20","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","className":""} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed-twitter wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/FranceRugby\/status\/1327288296364503041?s=20\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:core-embed\/twitter -->