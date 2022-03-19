<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Toulon 12\u00e8me en qu\u00eate de points pour se maintenir re\u00e7oit La Rochelle 6\u00e8me. Le match est \u00e0 17h15 sur Canal +. Une rencontre \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-rugby" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-rugby" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Match \u00e0 suivre en direct<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/RCTofficiel","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/RCTofficiel\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->