Suivez en direct du Matmut Stadium de Gerland ce choc de la première journée du Top 14 entre le LOU et Clermont.
Le XV de départ de Lyon : 15. Arnold ; 14. Mignot, 13. Veredamu, 12. Ngatai (cap.), 11. Dumortier ; 10. Berdeu, 9. Pélissié ; 7. Saghinadze, 8.Taufua (cap.), 6. Fainga’a ; 5. Goujon, 4. Lambey ; 3. Gomez Kodela, 2. Ivaldi, 1. Devisme.
Les remplaçants : 16. Marchand, 17. Rey, 18. Mayanavanua, 19. Charcosset, 20. Doussain, 21. Niniashvili, 22. Laporte, 23. Chiocci.
Le XV de départ de Clermont : 15. Rozière ; 14. Pourailly, 13. Moala, 12. Fofana, 11. Raka ; 10. Hanrahan, 9. Parra ; 7. Fischer, 8. Iturria, 6. Cancoriet ; 5.Vahamahina (cap.), 4.Amatosero; 3.Slimani, 2.Pélissié, 1.Falgoux.
Les remplaçants : 16. Fourcade, 17. Ravai, 18. Th. Lanen, 19. Van Tonder, 20. Bézy, 21. Lopez, 22. Vili, 23. Ojovan