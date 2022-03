We caught up with @J_George2 ahead of '𝙇𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙝' 💬



See what he had to say in 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗸 👇#FRAvENG