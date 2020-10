David Pocock has announced his retirement from rugby 🙌



83 Test caps 🇦🇺

70 Test starts 🧢

8 Tries 🏉

57% Tests won 💪

3 Rugby World Cups (11,15,19) 🏆

2 Wallabies POTY Awards 🏅

1x World Rugby POTY Nomination 🏅

112 Super Rugby caps 👊



Congrats on an incredible career David 👏 pic.twitter.com/ERTcMMD1Dc