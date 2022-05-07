<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>La Rochelle re\u00e7oit Montpellier \u00e0 l'occasion de du quart de finale de la Coupe d'Europe. Le match est sur beIN Sport 1 \u00e0 18h30. Une rencontre \u00e0 suivre en direct. <\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-rugby" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-rugby" target="_blank">Le match en direct <\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/MHR_officiel","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/MHR_officiel\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->