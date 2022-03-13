<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Le FC S\u00e9ville a du se contenter du nulle face au Rayo Vallecano ce dimanche lors de 28e journ\u00e9e de Liga. Bebe a marqu\u00e9 pour les locaux, Delaney a \u00e9galis\u00e9. S\u00e9ville reste deuxi\u00e8me, Vallecano est 13e. <\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener">Match \u00e0 suivre <\/a><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/SevillaFC","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/SevillaFC\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->