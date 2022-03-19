<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Le Pays de Galles re\u00e7oit l'Italie au Millennium Stadium de Cardiff. Le match est sur France 2 \u00e0 15h15. Une rencontre \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-rugby" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-rugby" rel="noreferrer noopener">Un match \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/Federugby","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/Federugby\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->