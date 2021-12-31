<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Avez-vous suivi les Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2021 ? Et si oui \u00e0 quel point ? Le mieux, c\u2019est de vous jauger \u00e0 travers ce quiz vid\u00e9o pr\u00e9par\u00e9 par nos soins !<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=h1kh-o0tpIw\\u0026ab_channel=Sport","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-4-3 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-4-3 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=h1kh-o0tpIw&ab_channel=Sport\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abonnez-vous \u00e0 la cha\u00eene YouTube de <a href="http:\/\/sport.fr\/">sport.fr<\/a> en cliquant <a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/sportfr">ici<\/a> !<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->