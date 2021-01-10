Voici le programme TV sportif de ce dimanche 10 janvier 2021.

11h20 A Sankt Anton (AUT). Super G F (Ski Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport2

11h30 A Oberhof. Relais mixte 4×6 km (Biathlon Coupe du monde) sur L’Equipe

12h30 AS Roma – Inter Milan (Serie A ) sur BeIn 2

12h45 Tour de Ski. A Val di Fiemme. Mass Start 10 km libre F (Ski de fond Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport

13h30 A Adelboden (SUI). Slalom H. 2e manche (Ski Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport

13h40 A Pontchâteau. Course Elite F (Championnats de France de cyclo-cross) sur Eurosport2

14h00 Ankaragucu – Istanbul Basaksehir (Turquie) sur BeIn Max9

14h00 Levante – Eibar (Liga ) sur BeIn Max8

14h10 Brive – Montpellier (Top 14 14e journée) sur Canal + Sport

14h30 Chelsea – Morecambe (Coupe d’Angleterre ) sur BeIn Max4

14h30 Manchester City – Birmingham (Coupe d’Angleterre ) sur BeIn 1

14h30 Crawley Town – Leeds (Coupe d’Angleterre ) sur BeIn 2

14h40 A Oberhof. Relais mixte simple (Biathlon Coupe du monde) sur L’Equipe

14h40 A Oberhof. Relais mixte simple (Biathlon Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport

14h55 Course Elite H (Championnats de France de cyclo-cross) sur Eurosport2

15h00 Parme – Lazio Rome (Serie A ) sur BeIn Max5

15h00 Udinese – Naples (Serie A ) sur BeIn Max6

15h00 Hellas Vérone – Crotone (Serie A ) sur BeIn Max7

15h00 Brive – Montpellier (Top 14 14e journée) sur Canal + Sport

15h00 Racing 92 – La Rochelle (Top 14) sur Canal +

15h25 Après-course (Biathlon) sur L’Equipe

15h30 Augsbourg – Stuttgart (Bundesliga ) sur BeIn Max10

15h35 Tour de Ski. A Val di Fiemme. Mass Start 10 km libre H (Ski de fond Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport

16h00 Harlequins – London Irish (Premiership 6e journée) sur RMC Sport UHD

16h00 Harlequins – London Irish (Premiership 6e journée) sur RMC Sport 1

16h15 Cadix – Deportivo Alavés (Liga ) sur BeIn Max8

16h30 A Titisee – Neustadt. HS 142 (Saut

16h30 Pau – ASM Clermont (Top 14 14e journée) sur Rugby +

16h40 Multirugby (Top 14 14e journée) sur Canal +

16h45 Ajax Amsterdam – PSV Eindhoven (Pays-Bas) sur Canal + Sport

17h00 Hatayspor – Besiktas (Turquie) sur BeIn Max9

17h00 Bordeaux-Bègles – Lyon (Top 14 14e journée) sur Canal +

17h20 Bordeaux-Bègles – Lyon (Top 14 14e journée) sur Rugby +

18h00 Bielefeld – Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga ) sur BeIn Max10

18h00 Fiorentina – Cagliari (Serie A ) sur BeIn 2

18h30 Elche – Getafe (Liga ) sur BeIn Max4

18h50 Tennessee Titans – Baltimore Ravens (NFL AFC Wild Card) sur L’Equipe

20h45 Juventus Turin – Sassuolo (Serie A ) sur BeIn 1

21h00 Valladolid – Valence (Liga ) sur BeIn 2

21h05 Toulouse – Stade Français (Top 14 14e journée) sur Canal +

22h00 Los Angeles Clippers – Chicago Bulls (NBA ) sur BeIn 3

22h00 4e tour (Tournoi des champions) sur Golf +