<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Malgr\u00e9 la m\u00e9daille d'or d'<em><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/aviron\/jo-2020-aviron-cocorico-mathieu-androdias-et-hugo-boucheron-on-or-810601.shtm">Hugo Boucheron et Matthieu Androdias<\/a><\/em> en aviron cette nuit, la France reste \u00e0 la 9e place du tableau des m\u00e9dailles. Le Japon occupe la premi\u00e8re place devant la Chine et les \u00c9tats-Unis.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":810761,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img src="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/Capture-decran-2021-07-28-162357.png" alt="" class="wp-image-810761"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p> <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->