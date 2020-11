As Spanish and Mallorcan I’m very proud of @Joanmir36



In addition of being @motogp world champion he will make history by:

-Winning with @suzukimotogp after 20 years.

-Being the 3rd Spanish to win in MotoGP

-Becoming champion in his 2nd season.



You deserve it Joan, enjoy it!🥂 pic.twitter.com/OScOa31ih3