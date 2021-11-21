00h00, Ketlen Viera – Miesha Tate (MMA, UFC) sur RMC Sport 2
01h30, Atlanta Hawks – Charlotte Hornets (NBA) sur BeIn Max4
03h00, TCrawford – SPorter (Championnat du monde ) sur BeIn 1
07h20, 2e course. Championnat du monde, 13e manche (Supersport, Epreuve d’Indonésie) sur Eurosport2
07h30, 4e tour. Circuit européen (World Tour Championship) sur Golf +
08h50, 2e course. Championnat du monde, 13e manche (Superbike, Epreuve d’Indonésie) sur Eurosport2
10h00, 15e spéciale. Championnat du monde, 12e manche (Rallye de Monza (ITA)) sur Canal + Decale
10h20, A Levi (FIN). Slalom F. 1re manche (Ski, Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport
12h00, A Bakou (AZE) (Trampoline, Championnats du monde) sur RMC Sport 2
12h05, 16e spéciale. Championnat du monde, 12e manche (Rallye de Monza (ITA)) sur Canal +
12h30, Sassuolo – Cagliari (Serie A) sur BeIn Max6
12h45, Duplex – 9e journée (D1 Féminine) sur Canal + Sport
12h45, PSG – Reims (D1 Féminine) sur Foot +
12h45, Issy – Lyon (D1 Féminine) sur Foot +
13h00, Brest – Lens (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
13h00, Derby County – Bournemouth (Championship ) sur BeIn Max8
13h20, A Levi (FIN). Slalom F. 2e manche (Ski, Coupe du monde) sur Eurosport
13h30, A Coxyde. Course F (Cyclo-cross, Coupe du monde, 7e manche) sur L’Equipe
13h40, A Coxyde. Course F (Cyclo-cross, Coupe du monde, 7e manche) sur Eurosport2
14h00, Altay – Demirspor (Turquie) sur BeIn Max9
14h00, Getafe – Cadix (Liga) sur BeIn Max4
14h30, Finale double (Masters H. A Turin) sur Eurosport
14h55, A Coxyde. Course H (Cyclo-cross, Coupe du monde, 7e manche) sur L’Equipe
14h55, 20e manche. La course (Formule 1, Grand Prix du Qatar) sur Canal +
15h00, Finale (Tournoi de Pau ) sur BeIn 3
15h00, Multiplex – 14e journée (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
15h00, Angers – Lorient (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
15h00, Metz – Bordeaux (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
15h00, Strasbourg – Reims (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
15h00, Troyes – Saint-Etienne (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
15h00, Manchester City – Everton (Premier League) sur RMC Sport 1
15h00, Manchester City – Everton (Premier League) sur Canal + Sport
15h00, Bologne – Venise (Serie A) sur BeIn Max6
15h00, Salernitana – Sampdoria (Serie A) sur BeIn Max5
15h05, A Coxyde. Course H (Cyclo-cross, Coupe du monde, 7e manche) sur Eurosport2
15h10, A Grenoble. Gala de clôture (Patinage artistique, Internationaux de France) sur France 3
15h15, Autumn Nations Series (Rugby) sur BeIn 2
15h30, Fribourg – Francfort (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max7
16h15, Grenade – Real Madrid (Liga) sur BeIn 1
16h15, Metz – IK Sävehof (Ligue des champions F. 8e journée, Groupe B) sur Eurosport2
16h45, PSG – Saint-Raphaël (Liqui Moly StarLigue) sur BeIn 3
16h45, Finale (Tournoi de Pau ) sur BeIn Max4
17h00, Clermont Foot – Nice (Ligue 1) sur Canal + Sport
17h00, Finale (Masters H. A Turin) sur Eurosport
17h30, Tottenham – Leeds (Premier League) sur RMC Sport 1
17h30, Tottenham – Leeds (Premier League) sur Canal +
17h30, Mayence – Cologne (Bundesliga) sur BeIn Max7
18h00, Inter Milan – Naples (Serie A) sur BeIn 2
18h30, Elche – Betis Séville (Liga) sur BeIn Max6
19h00, NFL (Football américain) sur BeIn Max4
19h00, 4e tour. Circuit américain (Open de Sea Island) sur Golf +
19h00, Green Bay – Minnesota (Football Américain, NFL) sur L’Equipe
19h20, Circuit américain. 4e tour (Open de Sea Island) sur Canal + Sport
20h45, Lyon – Marseille (Ligue 1) sur Amazon Prime Video
20h45, Genoa – AS Roma (Serie A) sur BeIn 1
21h00, Real Sociedad – Valence (Liga) sur BeIn 2
21h30, Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks (NBA) sur BeIn 3
23h00, New York Knicks – Houston Rockets (NBA) sur BeIn 1