The 2020 #StanleyCup Playoffs marks the 6th time both finalists each advanced to the Final by scoring a series-clinching goal in overtime in the previous round.



The other instances: 1939 (BOS/TOR), 1943 (BOS/DET), 1968 (MTL/STL), 1994 (NYR/VAN) and 2012 (NJD/LAK). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/m89rjPnb9f