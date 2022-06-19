<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Ce soir place \u00e0 la finale de la Ligue des Champions d'handball ! Les Polonais de Kielce tombeur de Veszprem affrontent ce dimanche les Espagnols du FC Barcelone tombeur de Kiel \u00e0 18 heures. Un choc \u00e0 suivre en direct !<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a rel="noreferrer noopener" href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-handball" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-handball" target="_blank">Le match en direct <\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/ehfcl","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/ehfcl\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->