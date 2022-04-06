Vous en aviez sans doute toujours rêvé, et comme on vous comprend. La Playlist Women Sports concoctée par vos sportives préférées est là ! Dès aujourd’hui vous allez pouvoir vous motiver et vous ambiancer au même rythme que Wendie Renard, Mathilde Gros, Perrine Laffont et bien plus encore. Merci infiniment à toutes celles qui ont pris le temps de participer ! Dansez !
La Playlist by Women Sports est disponible en cliquant ici !
Merci à :
Mathilde Gros – Rude Boy ( Rihanna )
Maïva Hamadouche – Remember the name ( Fort Minor )
Maria Ferreira – Where is the love ( Black Eyed Peas )
Norchene Doura – Rock This Party ( Bob Sinclar )
Chloe Trespeuch – Indélébile ( Yseult )
Élodie Lorandi – Bad Habits ( Ed Sheeran )
Nadia Quemener – I Love It ( Icona Pop Charli XCX )
Angélina Favario – Unstoppable ( Sia )
Audrey Cordon-Ragot – Stronger ( Kelly Clarkson )
Marie-Laurence Urvoy – What About Us ( P!nk )
Hadja Cissé – Senrere ( Chopstix )
Perrine Laffont – J’irais où tu iras ( Céline Dion, Jean-Jacques Goldman )
Bgirl Carlota – Can’t take my eyes Off of you ( Lauryn Hill )
Sophie Vives – Three little bird ( Bob Marley )
Ana Maria Filip – Own it ( Burna Boy )
Charlotte Bonnet – Location ( Burna Boy )
Romane Menager – Thunder ( Gabry Ponte )
Valérie Gauvin – Femmes Fatales 4 ( Lynnsha )
Estelle Poret – Green Light ( Lorde )
Anne Thiery – Don’t stop me now ( Queen )
Béatrice Edwige – Encore et Encore ( SAIK, POMPIS, Layanah )
Vickie – My Universe ( Coldplay, BTS )
Nâdiya – I Wanna Dance with Somebody ( Whitney Houston )
Valériane Ayayi – Juice ( Lizzo )
Wendie Renard – Loin de Moi ( Kompa mix )
Élodie Thomis – Isn’t She Lovely ( Stevie Wonder )
Marlène Harnois – Take Control ( Dj Battle )
Maeve Og O’Leary – Mercy ( Kanye West )
Anaia Hoard – Merci beaucoup ( Pop Smoke )
Cléopâtre Darleux – Kiiara – Gold
Laura Tarantola – Prière Payenne – Céline Dion
Nélia Keciri – Me, myself and I – Beyoncé
Maëva Danois – All of the lights – Kenye West
Anaëlle Angerville – I am Defiant – The Seige
Solène Goron – Tu m’oublieras ( Larusso )
Maxine Eouzan – Heat waves ( Glass Animals )
Romane Prigent – Say my name ( Destiny’s Child )
Lisa Barbelin – We are the champions ( Queen )
Audrey Adiceom – You’re the first, the last and my everything ( Bary White )
Par Ruben Dias & Vanessa Maurel