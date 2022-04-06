Vous en aviez sans doute toujours rêvé, et comme on vous comprend. La Playlist Women Sports concoctée par vos sportives préférées est là ! Dès aujourd’hui vous allez pouvoir vous motiver et vous ambiancer au même rythme que Wendie Renard, Mathilde Gros, Perrine Laffont et bien plus encore. Merci infiniment à toutes celles qui ont pris le temps de participer ! Dansez !

Merci à :

Mathilde Gros – Rude Boy ( Rihanna )

Maïva Hamadouche – Remember the name ( Fort Minor )

Maria Ferreira – Where is the love ( Black Eyed Peas )

Norchene Doura – Rock This Party ( Bob Sinclar )

Chloe Trespeuch – Indélébile ( Yseult )

Élodie Lorandi – Bad Habits ( Ed Sheeran )

Nadia Quemener – I Love It ( Icona Pop Charli XCX )

Angélina Favario – Unstoppable ( Sia )

Audrey Cordon-Ragot – Stronger ( Kelly Clarkson )

Marie-Laurence Urvoy – What About Us ( P!nk )

Hadja Cissé – Senrere ( Chopstix )

Perrine Laffont – J’irais où tu iras ( Céline Dion, Jean-Jacques Goldman )

Bgirl Carlota – Can’t take my eyes Off of you ( Lauryn Hill )

Sophie Vives – Three little bird ( Bob Marley )

Ana Maria Filip – Own it ( Burna Boy )

Charlotte Bonnet – Location ( Burna Boy )

Romane Menager – Thunder ( Gabry Ponte )

Valérie Gauvin – Femmes Fatales 4 ( Lynnsha )

Estelle Poret – Green Light ( Lorde )

Anne Thiery – Don’t stop me now ( Queen )

Béatrice Edwige – Encore et Encore ( SAIK, POMPIS, Layanah )

Vickie – My Universe ( Coldplay, BTS )

Nâdiya – I Wanna Dance with Somebody ( Whitney Houston )

Valériane Ayayi – Juice ( Lizzo )

Wendie Renard – Loin de Moi ( Kompa mix )

Élodie Thomis – Isn’t She Lovely ( Stevie Wonder )

Marlène Harnois – Take Control ( Dj Battle )

Maeve Og O’Leary – Mercy ( Kanye West )

Anaia Hoard – Merci beaucoup ( Pop Smoke )

Cléopâtre Darleux – Kiiara – Gold

Laura Tarantola – Prière Payenne – Céline Dion

Nélia Keciri – Me, myself and I – Beyoncé

Maëva Danois – All of the lights – Kenye West

Anaëlle Angerville – I am Defiant – The Seige

Solène Goron – Tu m’oublieras ( Larusso )

Maxine Eouzan – Heat waves ( Glass Animals )

Romane Prigent – Say my name ( Destiny’s Child )

Lisa Barbelin – We are the champions ( Queen )

Audrey Adiceom – You’re the first, the last and my everything ( Bary White )

Par Ruben Dias & Vanessa Maurel