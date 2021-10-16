<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Suivez ce match de la 8e journ\u00e9e de la Premier League entre le promu Watford (15e, 7 pts) et le dauphin de Chelsea au classement, le FC Liverpool avec 15 points. Coup d'envoi \u00e0 partir de 13 h 30. <\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Watford - FC Liverpool : <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football">Acc\u00e8s au direct <\/a><\/strong><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/LFC","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/LFC\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->