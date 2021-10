Raphinha’s Brazil debut vs. Venezuela:



91% pass acc.

45 mins played

35 touches

20/22 successful passes

17 opp. half passes

7 crosses

5 corners

3 chances created

2 shots

2 assists 🅰️🅰️



A sensational international debut. Came on and was directly involved in all 3 🇧🇷 goals.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e1d7wc1J2q